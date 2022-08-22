Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Enhabit has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $563,185 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $3,262,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

