Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Enhabit Stock Performance
Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Enhabit has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $3,262,000.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
