Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Bank of America

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

