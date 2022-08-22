Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $465.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $463.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.15. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

