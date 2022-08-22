Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $224.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.32.

FANG opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

