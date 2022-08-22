Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $316.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $334.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.