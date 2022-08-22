Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after acquiring an additional 265,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

