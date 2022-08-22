Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $444.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $363.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.12 and its 200-day moving average is $314.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

