Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

BBBY stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

