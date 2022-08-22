Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $91.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

