Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $257.00

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.