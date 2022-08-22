Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $257.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

