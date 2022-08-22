World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at World Wrestling Entertainment

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

