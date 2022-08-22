Analog Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

ADI stock opened at $168.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

