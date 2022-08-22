National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.18.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

