Reviewing Mativ (NYSE:MATV) & International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mativ and International Paper are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of International Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mativ and International Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A International Paper 2 9 1 0 1.92

Dividends

International Paper has a consensus price target of $50.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given International Paper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Paper is more favorable than Mativ.

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Paper pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Mativ has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Paper has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mativ and International Paper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.44 billion 0.52 $88.90 million $2.47 9.77 International Paper $19.36 billion 0.81 $1.75 billion $4.81 9.06

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and International Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90% International Paper 8.60% 17.25% 6.01%

Summary

International Paper beats Mativ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. It also offers Botani, a hemp and botanical solution, which includes hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers for the natural fibers industry. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence, and other non-woven products; tissue and paper products; and non-absorbent end applications, including textiles, filtration, construction material, paints and coatings, reinforced plastics, and other applications. It sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

