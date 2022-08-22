Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$89.46

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.46.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$81.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$96.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$71.21 and a one year high of C$95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.13.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

