Head to Head Comparison: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) & Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.09 billion 3.16 -$329.67 million ($0.85) -184.29 Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 2.02 -$142.60 million ($1.94) -0.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.2% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82 Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $203.69, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 787.10%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals -1.49% 25.50% 7.86% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,628.91% -1,320.11% -103.25%

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy patients seven years of age and older; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer. The company also offers Xywav, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for narcolepsy patients; JZP385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and JZP150 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

