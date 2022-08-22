Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 179,315 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

