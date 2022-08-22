Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 325,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 291,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

