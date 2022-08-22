BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRT opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

