Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $341.30 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

