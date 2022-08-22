Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GWRS stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $341.30 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.