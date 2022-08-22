ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 236,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 284,794 shares of company stock worth $285,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 402,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

