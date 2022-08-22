Scotiabank Cuts Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$2.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QUISF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

