StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of AMPE opened at $0.09 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.