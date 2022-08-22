Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.50 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

