Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Adyen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,311.67.

Adyen Stock Down 9.1 %

Adyen stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Adyen has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

