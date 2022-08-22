Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) PT Lowered to €11.60

Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from €11.80 ($12.04) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Addiko Bank Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of Addiko Bank stock opened at 10.35 on Thursday. Addiko Bank has a one year low of 10.35 and a one year high of 12.96.
Addiko Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addiko Bank (ADBKF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Addiko Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addiko Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.