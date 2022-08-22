Analyzing MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of MFS Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFS Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MFS Municipal Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MFS Municipal Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55%

Volatility & Risk

MFS Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MFS Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFS Municipal Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.94 $82.36 million $0.87 15.21

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats MFS Municipal Income Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Municipal Income Trust was founded in November 25, 1986 and and is domiciled in United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

