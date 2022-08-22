ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

ZTO stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

