ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.
ZTO stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
