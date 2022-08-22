Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Centamin Price Performance
CELTF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
About Centamin
