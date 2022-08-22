Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.26.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.92.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 110.0% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 585.7% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

