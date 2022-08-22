TD Securities Upgrades Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
AMIVF opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $11.68.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.