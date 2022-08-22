Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYRWF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AYRWF opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.89. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

