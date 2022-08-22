Morgan Stanley Increases Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 4,655

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,115 ($49.72) to GBX 4,655 ($56.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,227.67.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Ashtead Group stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.