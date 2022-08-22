Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €9.50 at Citigroup

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.28.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

