Berenberg Bank Cuts NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target to €42.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($43.88) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NORMA Group from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

