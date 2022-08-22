K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Raised to €23.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Societe Generale from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.04.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of KPLUY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.