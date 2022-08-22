Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESVIF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

