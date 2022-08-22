FY2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

