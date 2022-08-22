Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) PT Lowered to GBX 60 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

