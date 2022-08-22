Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) PT Lowered to GBX 60 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Gem Diamonds Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
About Gem Diamonds
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gem Diamonds (GMDMF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.