Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Barclays

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

