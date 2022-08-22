Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Great Elm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

