Bath & Body Works, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

BBWI stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

