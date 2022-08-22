Scotiabank Cuts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

