Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALT. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.