FY2024 EPS Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$2.69 and a one year high of C$4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$84.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

