FY2024 EPS Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.
Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter.
Indigo Books & Music Price Performance
About Indigo Books & Music
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
Featured Articles
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.