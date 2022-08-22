PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) & Its Rivals Financial Review

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PROCEPT BioRobotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million -$59.85 million -17.34 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors $1.14 billion $85.72 million -444.79

Profitability

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85% PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors -1,539.82% -61.32% -21.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors 649 3083 7281 163 2.62

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.64%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

