RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

