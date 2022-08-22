Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 346

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 346 ($4.18).

A number of brokerages have commented on LGEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 270 ($3.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 794.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.45. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74).

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 9,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($29,942.58). Also, insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). Insiders bought a total of 22,667 shares of company stock worth $5,853,633 in the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

