DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $101.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.38.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

