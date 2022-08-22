Contrasting First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) and Its Peers

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Watch Restaurant Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million -$2.11 million 264.32 First Watch Restaurant Group Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 10.03

First Watch Restaurant Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. First Watch Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33% First Watch Restaurant Group Competitors 1.10% -54.53% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 First Watch Restaurant Group Competitors 484 3954 5199 199 2.52

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.68, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.84%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

